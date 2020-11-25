Scooter Braun Weighs In on The Weeknd's Grammys Snub Controversy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Master Recordings



The Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun feud is very much back on. The Grammy Award-winner is speaking out after Braun sold her master recordings for $300 million. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Taylor Swift Promised to Re-record Her Songs After Scooter Braun Sold Her Masters



She's already started — and promises surprises. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun’s $300 Million Sale of Her Masters



Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun’s $300 Million Sale of Her Masters. Scooter Braun has reportedly sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums for $300 million. . Hours after the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago