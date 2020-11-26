Global  
 

Watch Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the Star-Studded First Trailer for Netflix's The Prom

E! Online Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
It's time to dance! Netflix has dropped the very first trailer for its starry musical movie The Prom and basically just made our Thanksgiving 10 times better. Big Little Lies...
 The Prom Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) who are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major...

