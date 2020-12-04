Global  
 

Michael Eric Dyson Tells Joy Reid that McConnell is Proof America’s ‘Real Religion’ is ‘Whiteness’

Mediaite Friday, 4 December 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is proof that America's "real religion" is "whiteness," Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson said in an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid.
