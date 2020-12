Basketball Star Karl-Anthony Towns Has Lost Seven Relatives To COVID-19, Including His Mom Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Karl-Anthony Towns is opening up about how coronavirus has taken over his family, and resulted in not just his mom’s passing, but six other family members as well. During a press briefing today (December 4), the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player revealed the heartbreaking news. “I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom,” [...] Karl-Anthony Towns is opening up about how coronavirus has taken over his family, and resulted in not just his mom’s passing, but six other family members as well. During a press briefing today (December 4), the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player revealed the heartbreaking news. “I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom,” [...] 👓 View full article

