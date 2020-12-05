Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors: Shilpa Shukla joins the cast Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Shilpa Shukla has been roped in to star opposite Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Criminal Justice. The Chak De! India (2007) and BA Pass (2012) actor plays a powerful, mysterious character in the Indian adaptation of the BBC series of the same name. Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee are said to be helming the new... 👓 View full article

