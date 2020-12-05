Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors: Shilpa Shukla joins the cast

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Shilpa Shukla has been roped in to star opposite Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Criminal Justice. The Chak De! India (2007) and BA Pass (2012) actor plays a powerful, mysterious character in the Indian adaptation of the BBC series of the same name. Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee are said to be helming the new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like