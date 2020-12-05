Actress Who Plays Selena's Killer on Netflix Series Says She Worries About Her Own "Safety"
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () The cast of Netflix's Selena: The Series is aware that fans have strong feelings toward beloved singer and icon Selena Quintanilla. Natasha Perez, who portrays Yolanda Saldivar in the...
The cast of Netflix's "Selena: The Series", including Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, Ricardo Chavira, and Gabriel Chavarria, discuss the importance of honouring the beloved Selena Quintanilla and staying..