Actress Who Plays Selena's Killer on Netflix Series Says She Worries About Her Own "Safety"

E! Online Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The cast of Netflix's Selena: The Series is aware that fans have strong feelings toward beloved singer and icon Selena Quintanilla. Natasha Perez, who portrays Yolanda Saldivar in the...
News video: Christian Serratos Says Playing Her Idol Selena in New Netflix Series 'Was Really Intimidating'

Christian Serratos Says Playing Her Idol Selena in New Netflix Series 'Was Really Intimidating' 03:15

 Christian Serratos stars as the Tejano music icon in Netflix's new Selena: The Series, out Dec. 4

