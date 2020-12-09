Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christina Perri Says Losing Baby Girl is 'The Worst Experience of My Life'

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Christina Perri is opening up about the loss of her baby girl. The 34-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 8) to pen a heartbreaking message reflecting on the unbearable grief two weeks after losing her newborn daughter. “hi friends. i couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Christina Perri is learning to ‘navigate her grief’ after her baby loss

Christina Perri is learning to ‘navigate her grief’ after her baby loss 02:17

 Christina Perri is learning to "navigate her grief" after her baby loss.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Playful pup is the best at making baby girl laugh [Video]

Playful pup is the best at making baby girl laugh

Haggis is a cute little comedian around the house when it comes to making this baby girl laugh uncontrollably. We must say he is doing an outstanding job. Dogs are the best!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:18Published
This baby girl is definitely not a fan of her dad's new shave [Video]

This baby girl is definitely not a fan of her dad's new shave

This 7-month-old girl is definitely not a fan of her dad's new shave.Baby Isabella was on the verge of tears as her dad revealed his clean-shaven face to her in their house in Hayward, California.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Baby girl has the cutest Christmas list ever [Video]

Baby girl has the cutest Christmas list ever

This adorable girl and her innocent, pure Christmas list will leave you in awe. All she wants for Christmas is some apple pie and some orange, and we think it's the cutest thing ever! Don't you think..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:18Published