Christina Perri Says Losing Baby Girl is 'The Worst Experience of My Life'
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Christina Perri is opening up about the loss of her baby girl. The 34-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 8) to pen a heartbreaking message reflecting on the unbearable grief two weeks after losing her newborn daughter. “hi friends. i couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post [...]
Christina Perri is opening up about the loss of her baby girl. The 34-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 8) to pen a heartbreaking message reflecting on the unbearable grief two weeks after losing her newborn daughter. “hi friends. i couldn’t think of one thing that felt appropriate to post [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources