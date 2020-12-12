Punit Pathak ties the knot with Nidhi Moony Singh; Bharti and Haarsh share videos

Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

It was indeed a special day for Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh as the couple took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot on December 11. It was a glittery affair as the wedding was attended by close friends and family. Among the close friends that made it for the big day were Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti...