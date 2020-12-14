Lucky Ali trends on social media again with impromptu rendition of 90s hit O Sanam; seen yet?

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Singer-songwriter Lucky Ali once again trended on Twitter on Sunday as a new soulful rendition of his superhit 90s song O Sanam went viral. The video of the celebrated musician treating his fans to an impromptu performance in North Goa's Arambol has been shared by senior actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi.



The much-loved new video sees...