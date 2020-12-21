Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 36 Years of Marriage with Husband Christopher Guest
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
It’s a big day for Jamie Lee Curtis! The 62-year-old Halloween actress took to her Instagram on Friday (December 18) to celebrate her 36th wedding anniversary with husband Christopher Guest. “One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris,” Jamie wrote along with a throwback photo of the [...]
It’s a big day for Jamie Lee Curtis! The 62-year-old Halloween actress took to her Instagram on Friday (December 18) to celebrate her 36th wedding anniversary with husband Christopher Guest. “One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris,” Jamie wrote along with a throwback photo of the [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources