Jada Pinkett’s mom Adrienne opens up about Olivia Jade interview on ‘Red Table Talk'
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
"Red Table Talk" co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris explained her "frustration" with their interview with Olivia Jade Giannulli in the wake of the college admissions scandal.
