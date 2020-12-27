|
|
Fans defend Jennifer Aniston from backlash to coronavirus-themed Christmas ornament
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston sparked a debate on social media after sharing a photo of a Christmas ornament that many thought made light of the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|