Uncanny coincidence: Kushal Tandon surprised after he bumps into ex Gauahar Khan on board a flight Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25 in a gorgeous traditional wedding ceremony. Merely two days after the nuptials, the actress resumed work.



Coincidentally, Gauahar Khan bumped into ex-flame Kushal Tandon on board a flight. They also found themselves seated next to each other.... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published 23 hours ago Gauahar Khan bumps into Kushal Tandon in flight 01:11 Actress Gauahar Khan who got married to Zaid Darbar on Christmas day, was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The newly married actress was flying to Lucknow city to complete her professional commitments when she bumped into her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon in the flight. #GauaharKhan...


