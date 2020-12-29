Uncanny coincidence: Kushal Tandon surprised after he bumps into ex Gauahar Khan on board a flight
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25 in a gorgeous traditional wedding ceremony. Merely two days after the nuptials, the actress resumed work.
Coincidentally, Gauahar Khan bumped into ex-flame Kushal Tandon on board a flight. They also found themselves seated next to each other....
