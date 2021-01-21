Watch New Radicals Reform To Play Biden Inauguration

Performing 'You Get What You Give'...



*New Radicals* reformed to play the Biden-Harris inauguration concert last night (January 20th).



The band released only one album in the late 90s before splitting, with their single 'You Get What You Give' becoming an evergreen radio staple.



Seemingly a favourite of the incoming President, New Radicals were invited to reform for the inauguration concert.



The group's first large scale live show in more than 20 years, it was a remarkable footnote for a historic day.



Check out their performance of 'You Get What You Give' below.



