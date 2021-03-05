Wait. Did Clarian Beat Kings Of Leon's NFT Record?

He may have got in their first...



Left-field artist *Clarian* seems to have beaten Kings Of Leon to the punch.



The Followill's new album is out now, and the band announced that they would be the *first to sell an album through NFT*.



NFTs - or non-fungible tokens - are a kind of new digital asset, with the blockchain then becoming a unique item in itself.



An attempt to decentralise artistry, Kings Of Leon had been believed to be the first to blend this with an album roll out.



Well, no one told Clarian. His new album 'Whale Shark' is being released through peer-to-peer marketplace OpenSea, aiming to break the control that streaming giants have imposed.



Online now, the auction ends on March 20th - get involved *HERE.*



Kings Of Leon were not available for comment.



Whale Shark by Clarian



