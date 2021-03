Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney are joining the cast of Mission Impossible 7! Director Christopher McQuarrie announced that the actors were part of the film on Instagram. The movie’s star-studded cast also includes returning stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny. The film also stars newcomers Pom [...]