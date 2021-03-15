Rina Sawayama Hits Abbey Road For A Sensational Rising Star Session

Sincerely, we have to stan!



*Rina Sawayama* has shared a fantastic live session shot at Abbey Road.



Rina was nominated for an actual BRIT Award last week - how good does that sound? - following *a campaign to change the legislation*.



Broadening the definition of Britishness, Rina Sawayama is already a champion, and she joins Pa Salieu and Griff as BRIT Rising Star nominees for 2021.



Hitting Abbey Road to shoot a live session, Rina chose to perform 'XS' and delivers a stunning, staggering, undeniably potent performance.



Speaking about her nomination, she comments:



“I literally fell to the floor when I found out that I’d been nominated for Rising Star. I really can’t put into words how much this means to me given that I wasn’t eligible for this award a few weeks ago and now that door has been opened for future generations of artists like myself. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, it means the world.”



BRIT Awards 2021 take place on May 11th.



