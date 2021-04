Roselyn Sanchez is heading back to TV! The 48-year-old Devious Maids actress was signed on to star in Fox’s upcoming reboot of Fantasy Island, TheWrap reports. Roselyn will be playing Elena Roarke, a descendant of Ricardo Montalbán’s character Mr. Roarke from the original series, which aired from 1977 to 1984 on ABC. Elena is described [...]