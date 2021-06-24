WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Announces Select Committee on Jan. 6 Attack, Calls it ‘One of the Darkest Days in Our History’
Published
Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference Thursday to announce intention to launch a select committee, tasked with investigating the January 6th riot at the Capitol. This is following a bipartisan proposal for an independent commission, which was blocked by Senate Republicans a month ago. “This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that […]Full Article