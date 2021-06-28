'Cops' creator John Langley dies during road race in Mexico
John Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said. Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an…Full Article
An off-road racing enthusiast
John Langley, 78, was in Baja, Mexico when he died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, June 26.