Stormzy Celebrated England's Win At A Fan's House

Following the defeat of Germany...
*Stormzy* promised a random fan he would go to his house for a party if England won against Germany - and stayed true to his word.
The BRIT Award winning icon watched England play Germany at Croydon Boxpark, chilling with fans as the game got under way.
Nice shirt Stormzy...#AVFC #ENG #7 pic.twitter.com/rTLukbqTzS
— My Old Man Said (@oldmansaid) June 29, 2021
One random punter asked if Stormzy would come back to his for a party if England won - and sure enough, they went two goals ahead.
Stormzy stayed true to his word, and went back to the punter's house for a few beers - a man of the people. Footage quickly went viral.
Stormzy promised a random guy to go to this house for a beer if England won & he stuck to his word pic.twitter.com/6eTmfty7sQ
— GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) June 29, 2021
We love to see it!
