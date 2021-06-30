Stormzy Celebrated England's Win At A Fan's House

Following the defeat of Germany...



*Stormzy* promised a random fan he would go to his house for a party if England won against Germany - and stayed true to his word.



The BRIT Award winning icon watched England play Germany at Croydon Boxpark, chilling with fans as the game got under way.







Nice shirt Stormzy...#AVFC #ENG #7 pic.twitter.com/rTLukbqTzS



— My Old Man Said (@oldmansaid) June 29, 2021



One random punter asked if Stormzy would come back to his for a party if England won - and sure enough, they went two goals ahead.



Stormzy stayed true to his word, and went back to the punter's house for a few beers - a man of the people. Footage quickly went viral.







Stormzy promised a random guy to go to this house for a beer if England won & he stuck to his word pic.twitter.com/6eTmfty7sQ



— GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) June 29, 2021



We love to see it!