Coldplay Announce New Album 'Music Of The Spheres'

It's out in October...



*Coldplay's* new album 'Music Of The Spheres' will be released on October 15th.



It's the band's ninth studio album to date, and follows internationally successful single 'Higher Power'.



The release was followed by performances, on Fallon, NBC's 4th Of July fireworks, as well as the BRITs, while they are widely tipped to be prepping a BTS collaboration.



Out on October 15th, 'Music Of The Spheres' is a cosmic 12 track journey - indeed, five of the twelve tracks are represented by emojis.



Music Of The Spheres. The new album October 15th, 2021.

— Coldplay (@coldplay) July 20, 2021



In a note, the band comment: "Everyone is an alien somewhere..."







— Coldplay (@coldplay) July 20, 2021



