FC Barcelona has announced that their star forward, Lionel Messi, is leaving after 17 years of service to the club. News broke Thursday afternoon and sent shockwaves around the global football community, as the 34-year-old legend was thought to be negotiating a pay cut in a new contract designed to help the financially strapped Barcelona […]Full Article
BREAKING: Global Soccer Icon Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona After 17 Years
