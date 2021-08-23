Disease Expert Who Spoke to Minnesota Vikings About Covid Jab Claims on MSNBC: ‘Be More Worried About Taking Aspirin Than This Vaccine’
Published
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Vikings had the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL, led by star quarterback Kirk Cousins who infamously said he would consider surrounding himself in plexiglass to avoid Covid, but wouldn’t get jabbed. Head coach Mike Zimmer has been vocal about wanting their entire locker room to get vaccinated, including Cousins. […]Full Article