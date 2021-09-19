Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) is expected to announce a run for Texas governor later this year, according to a report from Axios. O’Rourke would “give Democrats a high-profile candidate with a national fundraising network”and, they hope, a strong opponent to take on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). Abbott’s approval rating has been dropping since April 2020, […]Full Article
Beto O’Rourke Planning 2022 Run for Texas Governor, Axios Reports
