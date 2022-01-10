Alan Dershowitz denied asking former President Donald Trump for a preemptive pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein pal convicted of sex trafficking last month. The Times of London reported Sunday that Dershowitz “lobbied Donald Trump to pre-emptively pardon Ghislaine Maxwell during the final days of his presidency after talks with her family.” Dershowitz has […]Full Article
Alan Dershowitz Denies Lobbying Trump For Pardon of Ghislaine Maxwell
