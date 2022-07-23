New Leonard Cohen Tribute Album Will Feature Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, & More

In terms of tribute albums, there are a lot dedicated to Leonard Cohen. There’s 2005’s Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, which went along with Lian Lunson’s film of the same name. There’s also 1995’s Tower of Song: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and 1991’s I’m Your Fan, which featured contributions from R.E.M., Pixies, John Cale, and lots more era-appropriate names. Plus, there’s 2017’s tribute-concert-turned-album Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen. Now, there’s another Leonard Cohen tribute album in the works: It’s called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen and it’ll be released on November 11 via BlueNote.