'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow dies at 77
Published
Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s American TV hit sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," died Tuesday at age 77, his…Full Article
Published
Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s American TV hit sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," died Tuesday at age 77, his…Full Article
Tony Dow, , ‘Leave It to
Beaver’ Star, , Dead at 77.
Dow's official Facebook page made the announcement on July..
Tony Dow, Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” is under hospice care in “last hours,” son says. Dow's management team..