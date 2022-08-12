Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug....Full Article
Anne Heche was left brain dead due to brain damage she suffered following a serious car crash.