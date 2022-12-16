Kendrick Lamar continues to trickle out videos from this year’s behemoth Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest, for “Count Me Out,” features Dame Helen Mirren in the role of Kendrick’s therapist. She’s mostly tasked with staring thoughtfully and attentively while Kendrick raps the song from a piano bench, but she does get in some line readings early on as Kendrick works through his feelings. In the space between them, a series of intriguing images unfolds. Directed as usual by Kendrick and Dave Free, it’s a fitting accompaniment for an album that’s so invested in the concept of therapy. Watch below along with the recent “Rich Spirit” video.Full Article
Dame Helen Mirren Plays Kendrick Lamar’s Therapist In The New “Count Me Out” Video
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Helen Mirren Stars in Kendrick Lamar's 'Count Me Out' Music Video - Watch Now!
Just Jared
Kendrick Lamar‘s latest music video stars an Oscar-winning actress! Helen Mirren appears alongside the 35-year-old rapper in the..
-
Helen Mirren plays Kendrick Lamar's therapist in 'Count Me Out' music video
newKerala.com
-
Helen Mirren Signed on to Star in ‘1923’ With Harrison Ford Before Reading Scripts: I ‘Took a Leap of Faith’
Upworthy
-
Kendrick Lamar Opens Up To Helen Mirren In Stunning ‘Count Me Out’ Video
HipHopDX
-
Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘Count Me Out’ Video, With Helen Mirren Playing His Therapist
Upworthy