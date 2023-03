Akshay Kumar has seen a slew of flops in recent times and looks like the same are affecting his upcoming releases. The theatrical failure of ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Selfiee’ have led to the makers of ‘OMG 2’ rethinking their strategy.