Billie Eilish makes her acting debut in Swarm, the television series that was co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers that debuts on Prime Video tomorrow. The show follows a young woman, played by Dominique Fishback, who becomes obsessed with one of the world’s biggest pop stars, a thinly-veiled take on the BeyHive that surrounds Beyoncé. In a just-released clip from the show, Eilish fires questions at Fishback’s character and seems to hypnotize her. Eilish’s role in the series was previously undisclosed, though she did attend the series premiere at SXSW this week. Check out the teaser and a trailer for the show below.Full Article
Watch Billie Eilish Make Her Acting Debut In Donald Glover TV Series Swarm
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Taylor Swift’s New Songs, Jimin Releases ‘Set Me Free’, Billie Eilish’s Acting Debut & More | Billboard News
Billboard
Taylor Swift drops four new songs ahead of her ‘Eras’ tour opening night, Sabrina Carpenter drops new tracks from her deluxe..
Billie Eilish Makes Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
Billie Eilish to Make Her Acting Debut in Donald Glover's 'Swarm,' Is Thought to Play One of Two Roles
Billie Eilish‘s presence at the premiere of Donald Glover‘s Swarm makes so much more sense now that it was announced the singer..
Just Jared