Stream Dave & Central Cee’s Surprise Collaborative EP Split Decision

On Friday, the massive British rap stars Dave and Central Cee got together to release the single “Sprinter.” Those two guys are old friends, but this was the first time they both rapped on the same song since 2016, when neither was famous and both were on an AJ Tracey posse-cut remix. But Dave and Central Cee are old friends who were born one day apart in 1998. Today, to celebrate their shared almost-birthday, they’ve released a new collaborative EP called Split Decision.