Place of Van Gogh's last painting found in France Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The exact location of the final work by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been pinpointed after being hidden in plain view among a tangle of roots next to a rural lane near Paris and experts say it gives them new insights into the anguished painter's mental state on the day he is widely believed to have fatally shot himself. 👓 View full article

