An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general’s death is personal

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly Monday at the funeral of slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his most important military commander with whom he shared a deep bond. “Oh Allah, they are in need of […]
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Iran doesn't want death of all Jews: Khamenei [Video]Iran doesn't want death of all Jews: Khamenei

Iran&apos;s Ayatollah Khamenei says that his country is not calling for the elimination of the Jewish people, but believes people of all religions should decide Israel&apos;s future. Iran..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published


Iran's leader Khamenei weeps at general's funeral as nation grieves

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept while leading mourners in prayer for the funeral on Monday of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, whose...
Reuters

Iran's leader Khamenei weeps at general's funeral in front of huge crowds

The slain general's daughter told the crowd her father's death would be avenged.
The Age

