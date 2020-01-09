Global  

Appeals court approves diverting $3.6B in military construction funds for Donald Trump border wall plan

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling, approving the Trump administration to use military construction funds to build a border wall.
 The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals&apos; 2-1 decision temporarily halts an injunction issued by a federal judge in Texas last month that blocked the funds.

