Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down plane

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran had so far denied responsibility for Wednesday's Ukrainian plane crash, in which 176 people died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 26:36

 Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:11Published

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis prays for 176 victims of Iran plane crash

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2020 / 05:39 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the souls of the 176 passengers of a Ukrainian International Airlines...
CNA Also reported by •ReutersSevenoaks ChronicleUSATODAY.comCP24

Iran plane crash: Canada seeks thorough probe

Iran plane crash: Canada seeks thorough probeOttawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada would demand a thorough investigation after scores of its citizens died when a Ukrainian...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsThe ArgusNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuiltyHonkey

Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 RT @BreitbartNews: Ohhhhhhhhkay then. https://t.co/0jLQrAnY5H 2 seconds ago

YukaaEllaPapa

Yukaa ₯ | 아이유 🅙 RT @AFP: #BREAKING Iran says it unintentionally shot down Ukrainian plane due to 'human error': statement https://t.co/uw9vE2pJ28 2 seconds ago

RafaelSalazar20

Rafael Salazar RT @AP: BREAKING: Iran state TV, citing military, says country 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner because of human error. https… 3 seconds ago

bijeshprasad07

Bijesh Kishore RT @TarekFatah: Iran, the country that can't organize a funeral without killing 50 of its own citizens, now admits, it 'unintentionally' sh… 4 seconds ago

matthew768_

Matt RT @business: BREAKING: Iran said it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner this week because of a human error, @AP reports https:/… 5 seconds ago

artkitchen76

Artjr Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down plane https://t.co/or42rKRLnk 7 seconds ago

pinkwallbluesky

Let's spread more love, kind, happiness💞 RT @BloombergAsia: BREAKING: Iran said it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner this week because of a human error, @AP reports ht… 7 seconds ago

Glassofwatergem

Sharon K Hennessy RT @BBCWorld: Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down plane https://t.co/i9WTDjzwsU 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.