Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’Iran has admitted unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian aircraft which crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian government had previously denied accusations that it was responsible, but President Hassan Rouhani has now said missiles were fired “due to human error” and described it as “unforgivable” and a “disastrous mistake”. US officials had already said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran on Wednesday hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane 13:29

 Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error [Video]Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down 'due to human error'

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down 'due to human error'The Iranian government had previously denied accusations that it was responsible.
Daily Record

Iran's Zarif says Ukrainian plane crash caused by human error and 'U.S. adventurism'

The Ukrainian plane crash earlier this week was caused by human error and "U.S. adventurism", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on...
Reuters


Tweets about this

SanchaiBlue

BUSYBLUE RT @cnnphilippines: Join @ClaireCeldran now on Newsroom Weekend | LIVE https://t.co/CaczwF9CtH • Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian pl… 3 seconds ago

LutaDeClassesBR

Luta de classes contra os pobres RT @farnazfassihi: BREAKING: #IRAN admits shooting down the Ukrainian Airplane says human error, accidental, the plane turned toward an IRG… 3 seconds ago

gallantivan1

Ivan Gallant RT @CBCKatie: Statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after Iran admits it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane: h… 6 seconds ago

AlexZab24144944

Alexisincult45🇩🇴🇺🇲 RT @MrAndyNgo: Iran just yesterday through its head of Civil Aviation: “Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian p… 12 seconds ago

DinahWatts7

Dinah Watts RT @YvonneOkwara: Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian plane killing all 176 on board. They say it was unintentional, blame it on increa… 20 seconds ago

jogman308

kenneth oconnor RT @JackPosobiec: BREAKING: Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian plane - The Post Millennial https://t.co/jZYpFkcNd0 27 seconds ago

Amazinggrace2me

Beth 🙏🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟 RT @ChanelRion: BREAKING: Iran military admits to shooting Ukrainian Airline claiming it was their "accident" - after days of insisting it… 35 seconds ago

zeta_jose

José Zenklusen RT @cnnbrk: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 people died in the cra… 41 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.