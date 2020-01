Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — Wade Ormsby continued his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead on Saturday. Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in the third round for 13-under 197 overall. “I probably struck it the best […] 👓 View full article