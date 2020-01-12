Global  

Titans shock Ravens in NFL play-offs after 49ers beat Vikings

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020
The Tennessee Titans shock the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers also advance from the NFL play-offs to the conference championships.
News video: Titans' success means big business for Nashville shops

Titans' success means big business for Nashville shops 01:58

 Less than 24 hours after the Tennessee Titans upset the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Playoffs, excited fans filled sporting stores to load up on Titans gear.

Titans shock Ravens; 49ers sink Vikings in NFL playoffs

Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards and completed a dazzling touchdown pass to Corey Davis as the Tennessee Titans reached deep into their bag of tricks to...
Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle Times•BBC Sport•Reuters•Denver Post

Update on the latest sports

NFL PLAYOFFS Titans stun Ravens, Niners down Vikings UNDATED (AP) — So much for earning home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens...
Seattle Times


