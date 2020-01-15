Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolchildren near Los Angeles

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
An airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel that fell as a smelly mist on dozens of schoolchildren while the plane made an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess 00:35

 A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure [Video]Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure

School officials say about 40 children and adults were affected Tuesday when jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57Published

Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials [Video]Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials

Dozens of people at three schools in the Los Angeles area were treated after a plane with mechanical issues dumped a load of jet fuel while returning to LAX for an emergency landing on Tuesday,..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles

CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — A mist of fuel dumped by an airliner with an engine problem as it made an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell on...
SeattlePI.com

Delta flight returning to L.A. airport dumps fuel on elementary school

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground where children were playing Tuesday, fire...
CTV News Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24Deutsche WelleSifyUSATODAY.comRTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

cbussewitz

Cathy Bussewitz Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles (from @AP) https://t.co/bqgEH8vgnN 12 minutes ago

JagoTimes

The Jago Times News of Dallas Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles https://t.co/eNuiYaILrR https://t.co/aEosCD7hgY 26 minutes ago

exwooton

ElaineX Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles https://t.co/FFEkOAOW1m 39 minutes ago

AdmiralRoadCap

AdmiralRoadCapital WE REALLY,,,,,,REALLY CAN'T LET THIS KIND OF EVENT HAPPEN ,,,,,,,Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los… https://t.co/bV2UwX0fJU 43 minutes ago

itechhere

www.thetechmore.com Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolchildren near Los Angeles https://t.co/mluZCdBeEi https://t.co/7U9oC16I0W 1 hour ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolchildren near Los Angeles https://t.co/E1O3qtZrKV https://t.co/ZanSKGmIbP 1 hour ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolchildren near Los Angeles https://t.co/xGY4gUcZAB 2 hours ago

lowerlumbar5

Lowerlumbar5 RT @CTVOttMornLive: Delta flight dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles https://t.co/xXVptOKBVA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.