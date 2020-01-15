Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolchildren near Los Angeles
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () An airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel that fell as a smelly mist on dozens of schoolchildren while the plane made an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.
