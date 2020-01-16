Former Manitoba reservist linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in U.S.

Patrik Mathews, who has been missing since he was accused of recruiting for a global neo-Nazi terrorist group while serving in Canada's army reserves, has been arrested in the U.S.



Recent related videos from verified sources Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:38Published 5 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this