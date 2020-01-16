Global  

Former Manitoba reservist linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in U.S.

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Patrik Mathews, who has been missing since he was accused of recruiting for a global neo-Nazi terrorist group while serving in Canada's army reserves, has been arrested in the U.S.
