Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
China and Myanmar inked dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian nation, as Beijing seeks to cement its hold over a neighbor increasingly isolated by the West.
