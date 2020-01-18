Documentary ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ to air on Lifetime

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An investigative documentary about Jeffrey Epstein and how the millionaire sex offender avoided scrutiny is coming to Lifetime. The four-hour film, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” will air this summer, the cable channel said Saturday. Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on […] 👓 View full article

