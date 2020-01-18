Global  

Documentary ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ to air on Lifetime

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An investigative documentary about Jeffrey Epstein and how the millionaire sex offender avoided scrutiny is coming to Lifetime. The four-hour film, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” will air this summer, the cable channel said Saturday. Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on […]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit 00:56

 Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

