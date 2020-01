50 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Tylenol Might Get A "Cancer" Label In California? 00:42 Acetaminophen is one of the most common drug ingredients in the US. It is found in over the counter painkillers like Tylenol, Midol, and Excedrin. Business Insider is now reporting that it might get a cancer warning in California. California has the most cancer labels of any US state because of...