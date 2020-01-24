RedSarah #ThankYouJeremyCorbyn🖐️ "But what's said about politics on Twitter is not necessarily representative of views held by the gen public&the fa… https://t.co/YXSmaHweiq 5 hours ago

🇯🇲 RT @jchaltiwanger: "What's said about politics on Twitter is not necessarily representative of...the general public, and the fact remains t… 7 hours ago

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/uLLlRhWW4D https://t.co/karPqJGruL 8 hours ago

TheCyanPost Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/uLLlRhWW4D https://t.co/karPqJGruL 9 hours ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/0eKgn3xHZ0 9 hours ago

Beats for Sale HipHopWhy a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/eL2kWxOpat https://t.co/WJ8FQZMazd 9 hours ago

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders: The Sanders campaign highlighted Mr. Rogan’s supportiv… 9 hours ago