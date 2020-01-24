Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Sanders campaign highlighted Mr. Rogan’s supportive comments in a video. But the podcast host has been criticized for aiding conspiracy theorists and for remarks about transgender people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan 00:30

 Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections. Sanders has embraced Rogan's support. Business Insider says Sanders is turning the endorsement into an advertisement he shared with his Twitter followers. Rogan is a comedian and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan [Video]Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Boasts of Joe Rogan Endorsement Calling Him ‘Insanely Consistent His Entire Life’

Senator *Bernie Sanders* took to Twitter on Thursday to share his delight of receiving the endorsement of *Joe Rogan*.
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders faces backlash from left for promoting endorsement from Joe Rogan

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is facing heat from the far left for promoting the endorsement of popular podcast host Joe Rogan over his history of controversial...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

redsarah99

RedSarah #ThankYouJeremyCorbyn🖐️ "But what's said about politics on Twitter is not necessarily representative of views held by the gen public&the fa… https://t.co/YXSmaHweiq 5 hours ago

clevanjohnson

🇯🇲 RT @jchaltiwanger: "What's said about politics on Twitter is not necessarily representative of...the general public, and the fact remains t… 7 hours ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/uLLlRhWW4D https://t.co/karPqJGruL 8 hours ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/uLLlRhWW4D https://t.co/karPqJGruL 9 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/0eKgn3xHZ0 9 hours ago

BeatsSaleGoogle

Beats for Sale HipHopWhy a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders https://t.co/eL2kWxOpat https://t.co/WJ8FQZMazd 9 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders: The Sanders campaign highlighted Mr. Rogan’s supportiv… 9 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders: The Sanders campaign highlighted Mr. Rogan… https://t.co/GpUCsVSyF3 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.