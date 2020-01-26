NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter, 13, die in helicopter crash

Tsuno Y RT @nytimes: Three American presidents spoke out on Sunday after Kobe Bryant’s death, a remarkable display of public grief. The retired NBA… 13 seconds ago Jason RT @ABC: Emergency workers are seen at the crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died. https://t.co/seSZNMPyQr htt… 26 seconds ago ชาตรี RT @EliudKipchoge: I join the whole world and sporting fraternity in mourning the death of NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter… 2 minutes ago 🌊💙Gerard Ramos RT @B52Malmet: “Gianna was quick to remind people that her father, who has three other daughters, didn’t need a son to continue the family’… 3 minutes ago Focus Washington #NBAStar #KobeBryant and Daughter Among Nine Killed in #HelicopterCrash: https://t.co/KfskJ1aRaZ 3 minutes ago Dave Hicks RT @Boyd_2650: 🙏This is such a shame that this great basketball star, Kobe Bryant, just died in a helicopter accident in California, along… 4 minutes ago Carla Marinucci FIRST IN @POLITICO CA PLAYBOOK: Senator @Scott_Wiener's landmark #SB50 housing bill -- at a critical moment -- pic… https://t.co/auAciEzawT 4 minutes ago Kenu Victory RT @legitngnews: Gianna was actually a budding basketball player and Kobe was managing her basketball team. Footages of her playing the g… 4 minutes ago