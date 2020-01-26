Global  

NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter, 13, die in helicopter crash

The Age Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna, have died in a helicopter crash in California along with three others.
News video: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

 Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

Shaquille O'Neal leads tributes to Kobe Bryant [Video]Shaquille O'Neal leads tributes to Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal has led tributes to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, after they passed away in a helicopter crash.

NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others [Video]NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in California

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in CaliforniaNBA legend Koby Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26. (Photo Credit: Harry How / Getty Images) NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his...
Kobe Bryant: Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and others mourn the NBA superstar's demise

Hollywood stars are shocked at the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an accident. Celebs in Los Angeles took to social media to...
tsunosuke

Tsuno Y RT @nytimes: Three American presidents spoke out on Sunday after Kobe Bryant’s death, a remarkable display of public grief. The retired NBA… 13 seconds ago

Jason18553358

Jason RT @ABC: Emergency workers are seen at the crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died. https://t.co/seSZNMPyQr htt… 26 seconds ago

CMarkkkkk

ชาตรี RT @EliudKipchoge: I join the whole world and sporting fraternity in mourning the death of NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter… 2 minutes ago

jenningsghv2

🌊💙Gerard Ramos RT @B52Malmet: “Gianna was quick to remind people that her father, who has three other daughters, didn’t need a son to continue the family’… 3 minutes ago

FocusWashington

Focus Washington #NBAStar #KobeBryant and Daughter Among Nine Killed in #HelicopterCrash: https://t.co/KfskJ1aRaZ 3 minutes ago

DRH1959

Dave Hicks RT @Boyd_2650: 🙏This is such a shame that this great basketball star, Kobe Bryant, just died in a helicopter accident in California, along… 4 minutes ago

cmarinucci

Carla Marinucci FIRST IN @POLITICO CA PLAYBOOK: Senator @Scott_Wiener's landmark #SB50 housing bill -- at a critical moment -- pic… https://t.co/auAciEzawT 4 minutes ago

Viczbeats

Kenu Victory RT @legitngnews: Gianna was actually a budding basketball player and Kobe was managing her basketball team. Footages of her playing the g… 4 minutes ago

