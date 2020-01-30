Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Israeli PM in Moscow to discuss US Mideast peace plan

Israeli PM in Moscow to discuss US Mideast peace plan

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — The Israeli prime minister came to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia back home. Benjamin Netanyahu made a stopover in Moscow after visiting Washington where President Donald Trump as he unveiled his long-awaited Mideast peace plan Tuesday. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu 01:43

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan [Video]Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan

The release of a U.S. peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was met with protests and clashes in the West Bank, as Palestinians rejected what they saw as a lopsided proposal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Deal That Has Two Elections, Rather Than Mideast Peace, as Its Focus

The Israeli-Palestinian peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounds more like a road map for their own futures than for...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSifyReutersReuters India

News24.com | Arab League to hold urgent meeting on Trump's Mideast plan

The Arab League says it will convene an urgent meeting on Saturday in response to US President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
News24


Tweets about this

TriotTx

TX_Pa_triot @HYVEE7 Netanyahu is taking a prisoner home? What does Russia get in exchange? Sounds like this deal has already b… https://t.co/kUM8iDrhoX 42 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Israeli PM in Moscow to Discuss US Mideast Peace Plan https://t.co/FEW7DEEWPe 3 hours ago

JAYBOY6930

Comrade (Colt45) R W (Nationalist) MAGA, RT @AP: The Israeli prime minister is in Moscow to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Rus… 3 hours ago

VOA_Extremism

VOA Extremism Desk Israeli PM in Moscow to Discuss US Mideast Peace Plan https://t.co/mjyyNH99y9 4 hours ago

09hamilton

Rightfield 🇺🇸 Israeli PM in Moscow to discuss US Mideast peace plan https://t.co/5GXgbayBsw 5 hours ago

CleveJN

Cleveland Jewish News Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and tak… https://t.co/NDl6loLFFu 5 hours ago

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @IntelOperator: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Moscow to discuss US President Trump's Middle East plan with Russian Pre… 5 hours ago

IntelOperator

The Grey Man Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Moscow to discuss US President Trump's Middle East plan with Russia… https://t.co/2J2bwe4Ppn 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.