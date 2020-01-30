Israeli PM in Moscow to discuss US Mideast peace plan
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () MOSCOW (AP) — The Israeli prime minister came to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia back home. Benjamin Netanyahu made a stopover in Moscow after visiting Washington where President Donald Trump as he unveiled his long-awaited Mideast peace plan Tuesday. […]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."
The Israeli-Palestinian peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounds more like a road map for their own futures than for... NYTimes.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Sify •Reuters •Reuters India