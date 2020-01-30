Global  

Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening 'final journey' live on Facebook

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student.
Indian protesters defy ban on public gatherings [Video]Indian protesters defy ban on public gatherings

Large crowds in India have again defied a ban on public gatherings to continue their protests against a controversial new citizenship law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published


Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India's citizenship law, injures one

A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire near...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Al Jazeera

