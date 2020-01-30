Global  

As Coronavirus Spreads, So Does Anti-Chinese Sentiment

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Fears of the outbreak have fueled xenophobia as a wave of panic spreads, sometimes outstripping practical concerns.
Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads [Video]Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published

Chinese Coronavirus spreads around world [Video]Chinese Coronavirus spreads around world

Your daily dose of health news, all about the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 00:53Published


Anti-China sentiment spreads along with coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has stoked a wave of anti-China sentiment around the globe, from shops barring entry to Chinese tourists, online vitriol mocking the...
